Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 8,890 in India with 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹8,890
32 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
12 MP
5 MP
4000 mAh
Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price in India

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in India is Rs. 8,890.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in India is Rs. 8,890.  This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue.

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
amazon
Out of Stock

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Full Specifications

  • 5 MP
  • 4000 mAh
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
  • 12 MP
Battery
  • Up to 408 Hours(2G)
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • CMOS
  • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • No
Design
  • 180 grams
  • Case: Metal Back: Metal
  • 75.4 mm
  • Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
  • 158.5 mm
  • 8 mm
Display
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 403 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Yes
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 77.48 %
  • IPS LCD
General
  • MIUI
  • February 22, 2018 (Official)
  • Xiaomi
  • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • Head: 0.751 W/kg, Body: 0.545 W/kg
Performance
  • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 64 bit
  • Adreno 506
  • 3 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR3
Sensors
  • WPS Office, Hungama, Amazon apps, Microsoft Skype Lite, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Google Photos, Duo, Play Music, Chrome, Gmail, Drive, YouTube and Maps
  • Rear
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in India? Icon Icon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India at 10,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Note 5? Icon Icon

How long does the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 last? Icon Icon

What is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5