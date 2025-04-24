Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro as a performance-focused smartphone for advanced users in India. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which combines with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage to deliver high throughput in multitasking and large file handling. The 6.78 inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, resulting in crisp visuals for gaming, streaming, and productivity tasks. Protection is ensured by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the device carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Camera hardware includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, while the front features a 16MP camera. Photography and videography benefit from advanced night mode, portrait enhancement, and 4K video recording. Power is supplied by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options cover 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, and USB Type-C. Security relies on an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. The device runs HyperOS, based on Android 14, offering a stable interface, timely updates, and system-level security. Available in multiple colour options, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro meets the requirements of power users and enthusiasts.