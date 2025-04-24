Overview Prices Summary Specs Comparison News
Release date : 24 April 2025

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is a Android v15 with HyperOS 2 phone, available price is Rs 23,990 in India with 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor and 8GB / 12GB / 16GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro now with free delivery.
Price : ₹23,990 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Price in India and other variants

The price for the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in India is Rs. 23,990 . This is the Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro base model with 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Silver, Blue, Green and White. Market Status of Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is Released. ...Read More

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Take Away

processor
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 (4nm)

Experience seamless multitasking and high-performance gaming with enhanced efficiency and thermal control.

camera
Camera
50MP + 8MP Rear, 20MP Front

Capture stunning photos in any light with rich detail. The 4K video capability is perfect for vlogging and special moments.

memory_storage
Memory & Storage
LPDDR5X 12 GB + UFS 4.1 256 GB

Enjoy rapid app loading, smooth multitasking, and ample space for files and games.

display
Display
6.83 inches AMOLED, 120 Hz

Experience vibrant colors and smooth visuals with peak brightness for outdoor use and fluid scrolling.

battery
Battery
7550mAh with Fast charging: 90w

Long-lasting battery life with quick recharge capabilities to keep you powered throughout the day.

summary
Ideal For

Perfect for gamers, content creators, and heavy users looking for top-tier performance and advanced features.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Summary

Xiaomi introduces the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro as a performance-focused smartphone for advanced users in India. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which combines with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage to deliver high throughput in multitasking and large file handling. The 6.78 inch AMOLED display features a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, resulting in crisp visuals for gaming, streaming, and productivity tasks. Protection is ensured by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the device carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Camera hardware includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear, while the front features a 16MP camera. Photography and videography benefit from advanced night mode, portrait enhancement, and 4K video recording. Power is supplied by a 5,000mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging and reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options cover 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, an IR blaster, and USB Type-C. Security relies on an in-display fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. The device runs HyperOS, based on Android 14, offering a stable interface, timely updates, and system-level security. Available in multiple colour options, the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro meets the requirements of power users and enthusiasts.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro: Key Specifications & Features

  • Audio Features

    Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio

  • Audio Jack

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Capacity

    7550 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    90W fast charging

  • Removable

    No

  • Video Recording

    4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps

  • Front Camera

    20MP

  • Rear Camera

    50MP + 8MP

  • Colours

    Black, Silver, Blue, Green, White

  • Weight

    219 grams

  • Build Material

    Glass back, aluminum frame

  • Dimensions

    163.1 × 77.93 × 7.98 mm

  • HDR / Ultra HDR

    HDR10+, HDR

  • Display Type

    AMOLED

  • Resolution

    1280 × 2800 pixels

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

  • Brightness

    3200 nits (peak)

  • Screen Size

    6.83 inch

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90.2%

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Custom UI

    Xiaomi HyperOS 2

  • Operating System

    Android v15 with HyperOS 2

  • Launch Date

    April 24, 2025

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

  • SIM Size

    Dual SIM (nano)

  • GPS

    A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS

  • Network Support

    5G,4G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    v5.4

  • RAM

    8GB / 12GB / 16GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

  • Processor Fabrication

    4nm

  • RAM Type

    LPDDR5X

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    In-display fingerprint sensor

  • Storage Type

    UFS 4.1 (base)

  • Internal Memory

    128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Related Mobile News

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra key specifications tipped online ahead of launch on May 13 - Details
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 likely to be world’s slimmest foldable- Here’s what we know
12 May 2025

Samsung Galaxy F56 launched in India with a slim design- Know specs, features, and more
11 May 2025

iQOO Neo 10 confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and more - All details
11 May 2025
Read all Related Mobile News

