 Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Xiaomi Redmi Y3

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250) Processor , 4000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Xiaomi Redmi Y3 from HT Tech. Buy Xiaomi Redmi Y3 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹9,999
32 GB
6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
12 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
4000 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 32 MP
  • 12 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 4000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 51.5 Hours(2G)
  • Li-Polymer
  • 4000 mAh
  • No
  • 02h 19m 29s
  • Up to 51.5 Hours(2G)
  • No
Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP f/2.25, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
  • F2.25
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
Design
  • 158.7 mm
  • 180 grams
  • 75.5 mm
  • Back: Plastic
  • Elegant Blue, Bold Red, Prime Black
  • 8.4 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 86.8 %
  • 6.26 inches (15.9 cm)
  • 269 ppi
  • 720 x 1520 pixels
  • 81.23 %
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 19:9
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Redmi Y3
  • Xiaomi
  • Yes
  • April 30, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • MIUI
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Head: 1.031 W/kg, Body: 0.573 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
Performance
  • 3 GB
  • 25.0 s
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 250)
  • Adreno 506
  • 64 bit
  • 14 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 12 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Up to 21.6 GB
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 FAQs

What is the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 in India?

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 price in India at 8,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (32 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Xiaomi Redmi Y3?

How many colors are available in Xiaomi Redmi Y3?

What is the Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Battery Capacity?

Is Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Waterproof?

    Xiaomi Redmi Y3