 Xolo A1010 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO A1010

    XOLO A1010

    XOLO A1010 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO A1010 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO A1010 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24519/heroimage/xolo-a1010-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24519/images/Design/xolo-a1010-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24519/images/Design/xolo-a1010-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo A1010 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2500 mAh
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 550 Hours(3G) / Up to 550 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 550 Hours(3G) / Up to 550 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 26 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 78.6 mm
    • 96 grams
    • 156 mm
    • 9 mm
    Display
    • 196 ppi
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 56.17 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • XOLO
    • February 28, 2015 (Official)
    • A1010
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6572M
    • 512 MB
    • Dual core, 1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo A1010 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo A1010 in India?

    Xolo A1010 price in India at 4,795 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572M; RAM: 512 MB ; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo A1010?

    How many colors are available in Xolo A1010?

    How long does the Xolo A1010 last?

    What is the Xolo A1010 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo A1010 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo A1010