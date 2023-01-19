 Xolo Cube 5.0 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO Cube 5 0

    XOLO Cube 5 0

    XOLO Cube 5 0 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,599 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Cube 5 0 from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Cube 5 0 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25838/heroimage/xolo-cube-5.0-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25838/images/Design/xolo-cube-5.0-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25838/images/Design/xolo-cube-5.0-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25838/images/Design/xolo-cube-5.0-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25838/images/Design/xolo-cube-5.0-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,599
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2100 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Cube 5 0 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2100 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2100 mAh
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 11 Hours(3G) / Up to 24 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 466 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 466 Hours(3G) / Up to 600 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 6.9 mm
    • 143 mm
    • Black, Gold, White
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.84 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • XOLO
    • Cube 5.0
    • June 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Xolo Cube 5.0 FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Cube 5.0 in India?

    Xolo Cube 5.0 price in India at 3,135 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Cube 5.0?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Cube 5.0?

    How long does the Xolo Cube 5.0 last?

    What is the Xolo Cube 5.0 Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Cube 5.0 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Xolo Cube 5 0