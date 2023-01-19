Xolo Era 4k Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO Era 4K XOLO Era 4K is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 4K from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 4K now with free delivery.