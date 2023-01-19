 Xolo Era 4k Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    XOLO Era 4K

    XOLO Era 4K is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO Era 4K from HT Tech. Buy XOLO Era 4K now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27653/heroimage/xolo-era-4k-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27653/images/Design/xolo-era-4k-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27653/images/Design/xolo-era-4k-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27653/images/Design/xolo-era-4k-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27653/images/Design/xolo-era-4k-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Xolo Era 4k Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 17 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 472 Hours(3G) / Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 472 Hours(3G) / Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • F2.0
    • No
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Blue, White
    • 143 mm
    • 9.2 mm
    • 71.8 mm
    • 157 grams
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 66.97 %
    General
    • No
    • Era 4K
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 22, 2016 (Official)
    • XOLO
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v3.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • DDR3
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Xolo Era 4k FAQs

    What is the price of the Xolo Era 4K in India?

    Xolo Era 4K price in India at 5,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Xolo Era 4K?

    How many colors are available in Xolo Era 4K?

    How long does the Xolo Era 4K last?

    What is the Xolo Era 4K Battery Capacity?

    Is Xolo Era 4K Waterproof?

    View More

