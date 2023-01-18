Xolo One 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

XOLO One 16GB XOLO One 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,850 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO One 16GB from HT Tech. Buy XOLO One 16GB now with free delivery.