 Xolo One 16gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Xolo Phones XOLO One 16GB

    XOLO One 16GB

    XOLO One 16GB is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 12,850 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1700 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on XOLO One 16GB from HT Tech. Buy XOLO One 16GB now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25979/heroimage/xolo-one-16gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25979/images/Design/xolo-one-16gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,850
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1700 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹12,850
    16 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    1700 mAh
    Xolo One 16gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1700 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1700 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    Design
    • 64.3 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 128 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 218 ppi
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 67.78 %
    General
    • July 7, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • One 16GB
    • XOLO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Xolo One 16gb