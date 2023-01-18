 Yu Yuphoria Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Yu Phones Yu Yuphoria

    Yu Yuphoria

    Yu Yuphoria is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2230 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yuphoria from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yuphoria now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Yu Yuphoria Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2230 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • Yes
    • Up to 160 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 160 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • No
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 72.9 mm
    • 142.3 mm
    • Gold, Buffed Steel
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 8.2 mm
    • 143 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.28 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 294 ppi
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3, Scratch-resistant glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • May 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Yu
    • Yuphoria
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • 2 GB
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Adreno 306
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • No
    • 16 GB
    Yu Yuphoria FAQs

    What is the price of the Yu Yuphoria in India?

    Yu Yuphoria price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Yu Yuphoria?

    How many colors are available in Yu Yuphoria?

    How long does the Yu Yuphoria last?

    What is the Yu Yuphoria Battery Capacity?

    Is Yu Yuphoria Waterproof?

    View More

    Yu Yuphoria