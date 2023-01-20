 Yu Yureka Note Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yu Yureka Note

    Yu Yureka Note

    Yu Yureka Note is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka Note from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka Note now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    16 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹14,999
    16 GB
    6 inches (15.24 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    Yu Yureka Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4000 mAh
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Quick
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 84.1 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    • Black
    • 159 mm
    • 184 grams
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 74.05 %
    • 16:9
    • IPS LCD
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 6 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 367 ppi
    General
    • Yureka Note
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yu
    • May 23, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Yes
    • Yureka YU6000
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753T
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Yu Yureka Note