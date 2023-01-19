Yu Yureka Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Yu Yureka Yu Yureka is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka now with free delivery.