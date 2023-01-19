 Yu Yureka Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Home Phone Finder Yu Phones Yu Yureka

    Yu Yureka

    Yu Yureka is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,500 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yu Yureka from HT Tech. Buy Yu Yureka now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Yu Yureka Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2500 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • 2500 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 4208 x 3120 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    Design
    • 78 mm
    • 154.8 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Grey
    • 155 grams
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • 68.91 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • CyanogenMod
    • January 13, 2015 (Official)
    • Yureka
    • Yu
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.27 W/kg, Body: 0.56 W/kg
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.5 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 405
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Yu Yureka