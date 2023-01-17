 Yuho Y2 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Yuho Y2

    Yuho Y2 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Yuho Y2 from HT Tech. Buy Yuho Y2 now with free delivery.
    Yuho Y2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2750 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Red
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 267 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yuho
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    • June 6, 2018 (Official)
    • Y2
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Yuho Y2