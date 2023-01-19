 Zen Admire Glory Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zen Admire Glory

    Zen Admire Glory is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,399 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1750 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zen Admire Glory from HT Tech. Buy Zen Admire Glory now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,399
    4 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    2 MP
    2 MP
    1750 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zen Admire Glory Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 1750 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 1750 mAh
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 125 mm
    • Black
    • 64 mm
    • 10.8 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 56.93 %
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Zen
    • July 10, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Admire Glory
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Zen Admire Glory FAQs

    What is the price of the Zen Admire Glory in India?

    Zen Admire Glory price in India at 3,334 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zen Admire Glory?

    How many colors are available in Zen Admire Glory?

    How long does the Zen Admire Glory last?

    What is the Zen Admire Glory Battery Capacity?

    Is Zen Admire Glory Waterproof?

    View More

    Zen Admire Glory