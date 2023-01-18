Zopo Color M4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Zopo Color M4 Zopo Color M4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color M4 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color M4 now with free delivery.