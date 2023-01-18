 Zopo Color M4 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Zopo Color M4

    Zopo Color M4 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 1450 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Zopo Color M4 from HT Tech. Buy Zopo Color M4 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    16 GB
    4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    1450 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Zopo Color M4 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 1450 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1450 mAh
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • 114 grams
    • 10.6 mm
    • Peach, Matte White, Caribbean Blue, Indigo, Charcoal Black
    • 125.5 mm
    • 64 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • 56.7 %
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    General
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • No
    • Color M4
    • No
    • April 25, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zopo
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Zopo Color M4 FAQs

    What is the price of the Zopo Color M4 in India?

    Zopo Color M4 price in India at 2,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Zopo Color M4?

    How many colors are available in Zopo Color M4?

    What is the Zopo Color M4 Battery Capacity?

    Is Zopo Color M4 Waterproof?

    View More

    Zopo Color M4