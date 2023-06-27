11% discount rolled out on iQOO Neo 7 on Flipkart; check price now
Good display, amazing camera and excellent performance and that too with a massive discount! What else do you need in a smartphone? Check this Flipkart Deal to get a huge price cut on iQOO Neo 7.
Flipkart is offering 11 percent initial discount on iQOO Neo 7.
As per the Flipkart’s pricing, the original retail price of iQOO Neo 7 is Rs. 38999.
But You can currently get iQOO Neo 7 for just Rs. 34447 instead of Rs.38999.
If you think the deal is over then this is not true as you can further reduce the price by taking advantage of bank offers.
On Flipkart you get a flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction.
In the list of Bank offers another one is flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction on orders priced between Rs.40,000 to Rs.49,999.
Next bank offer is flat Rs.4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs.50,000 and above.
The iQOO Neo 7 packs a powerful 5000 mAh Battery.
The Smartphone features a 6.78-inch Display.
A 64MP Rear Camera is one of the highlights of the iQOO Neo 7.