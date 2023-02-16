Iqoo Neo 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

iQOO Neo 6 5G
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
₹27,999
₹34,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
IQOO Neo 7 price in India starts at Rs.30,890. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 7 is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.
IQOO Neo 7 price in India starts at Rs.30,890. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 7 is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.