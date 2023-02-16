 Iqoo Neo 7 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Iqoo Mobile IQOO Neo 7

    IQOO Neo 7

    IQOO Neo 7 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 30,890 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 7 from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 7 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Expected Release Date: 16 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36778/heroimage/148089-v2-iqoo-neo-7-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36778/images/Design/148089-v2-iqoo-neo-7-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36778/images/Design/148089-v2-iqoo-neo-7-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹30,890 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹30,890 (speculated)
    128 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

    IQOO Neo 7 Price in India

    IQOO Neo 7 price in India starts at Rs.30,890. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 7 is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.

    IQOO Neo 7 price in India starts at Rs.30,890. The lowest price of IQOO Neo 7 is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Neo 7 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 120W: 50 % in 9 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • F2.45
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.88
    • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Pop Orange, Impression Blue, Geometric Black
    • 164.8 mm
    • 76.9 mm
    • 8.5 mm
    • 197 grams
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 87.57 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 93.11 %
    • AMOLED
    • 388 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    General
    • Android v13
    • Origin OS
    • February 16, 2023 (Expected)
    • iQOO Neo 7 5G
    • Neo 7
    • iQOO
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • Mali-G710 MC10
    • LPDDR5
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • 128 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Iqoo Neo 7