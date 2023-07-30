3 best apps for MBBS students

Published Jul 30, 2023
Pursuing MBBS is not easy. Medical education is exhausting and time taking and it demands 100% focus on the work at hand or you are left behind. However, there are some apps that can make your life easier and you can get them easily enough. They will help you ace your exams that will set you up for a great career.

Check out these 3 apps for MBBS students: 

Human anatomy atlas: This app is an extraordinary tool for those who want to learn about human anatomy. 

It provides you with a lot of detailed content such as cadaver images, psychology animation, and much more.

Medical Dictionary by Farlex: This app  gives you free, instant access to 180,000+ definitions of medical terminology. 

It also provides more than 12,000 images from sources trusted by doctors and healthcare professionals, including McGraw-Hill, Houghton Mifflin, and more.

Medscape: With this app, you get free access to the latest news, expert commentary, clinical tools, drugs and disease information, medical podcasts, CME/CE activities, and more.

You can also access 450+ medical calculators, grouped by specialty for quicker and easier use.

