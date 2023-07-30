5 Best OTT apps in India that you should try out
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you a big fan of movies and web series? Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime to Netflix, check out these 5 best OTT apps in India.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform: It is a premium entertainment platform with links to the Walt Disney Company.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You get a wide variety of shows, movies, and sports events on this app and you can stream the latest entertainment content across various categories. Lowkey and The Mandalorian are some popular shows of Disney+ Hotstar.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Amazon Prime Video: It is a growing OTT platform that offers a vast selection of movies and TV shows.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The platform features a vast collection of shows and TV series, according to the taste of the Indian audience. Roar, Flames and Guilty minds are some popular shows of Amazon Prime video.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Zee5: It offers a variety of languages to choose from, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada - popular television languages in India. You can watch, Duranga, Mukhbir, and Kashmir Files on Zee 5.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app has a wide selection of shows including Lifestyle, exclusive stories, short stories, children's shows, and many more.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Netflix: This app is one of the top OTT platforms all over the world.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It offers a wide selection of movies and shows in different languages. You can watch some popular shows like Kota Factory, Sacred Games, and Jamtara on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Sony Liv: It offers unlimited access to movies, TV shows, special short films, kids-friendly content, and much more. You can watch Kafas and Discovery of Witches on Sony liv among other popular shows.