3 best MBA apps that students can bank upon for success 

Published Jul 31, 2023

Are you a student pursuing MBA? It is difficult to manage long hours of classes, case studies and all the assignments that MBA students have to submit. A bit of help and clarity from expert sources is therefore, always welcome. You can get it from these MBA apps.

In order to ease your MBA life, there are various study and productivity apps available for MBA students. Check out these 3 apps for MBA students:

 Chegg: This app offers test practice and preparation, homework assistance, and professional proofreading. This app has a list of MBA tools 

Students can search 9,000 textbooks and find millions of answers to common homework questions, and get answers from experts 24/7. 

It also has other tools which include plagiarism checks, instant citations, and step-by-step math help.

MBA Skool: Digital Study Guide: It is an MBA app that provides business, management, and strategy information and resources. 

MBA graduates and business professionals review all of MBA Skool's content. Students can use this to study for tests, and research papers, and better understand topics covered in class.

This app provides classes that cover marketing management, operations and supply chains, and human resources management.

Calendly : It is a scheduling app that makes it easier to manage workflow and schedule group meetings or study sessions.

MBA students have to struggle a lot to balance classes, work, and internships. Team projects and group work are add-ons.This app send notifications to team members and asks  them to share their availability.

This app sends automatic reminders and follow-up emails, automating the workflow.

