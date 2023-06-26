30% discount on iQOO Z6 Lite! Grab it now at this price

Published Jun 26, 2023
Now iQOO Z6 Lite can be yours at a lower cost. Check out this Amazon deal.

As Per Amazon the original retail price of iQOO Z6 Lite is Rs. 19,999.

Amazon is offering a 30 percent discount on the Smartphone.

 With the 30% initial discount the price of the smartphone reduced to Rs.13,999.

You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of the exchange and bank offers.

You can get a no-cost EMI with an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card.

Amazon is also offering up to Rs.13150 off as an exchange offer.

However the discounted amount on exchange offer depends on the resale value of the old smartphone that you trade-in.

 iQOO Z6 Lite 5G offers an FHD+ display with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor.

iQOO Z6 Lite packs a big 5000mAh Battery. 

