 Iqoo Z6 Lite Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Z6 Lite

    IQOO Z6 Lite is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Lite from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Lite now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,990 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    IQOO Z6 Lite Price in India

    IQOO Z6 Lite price in India starts at Rs.12,990. The lowest price of IQOO Z6 Lite is Rs.12,999 on amazon.in.

    Iqoo Z6 Lite Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Display
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    • 90 Hz
    • 401 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • Z6 Lite
    • January 24, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • iQOO
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
    • 6 nm
    • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
    • Adreno 610
    • 64 bit
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Side
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Iqoo Z6 Lite