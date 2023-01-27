Iqoo Z6 Lite Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Z6 Lite IQOO Z6 Lite is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 12,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Z6 Lite from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Z6 Lite now with free delivery.