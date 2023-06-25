35% discount! Grab Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with a huge price cut

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 25, 2023
Amazon is offering a huge price cut on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that has made this smartphone worth buying. 

Amazon is offering a 35% initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is worth Rs. 25999 according to Amazon Price listing.

However, you can grab it for Rs. 16999 after the initial discount on the smartphone.

Apart from the initial discount, you can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying the exchange and bPank offers available on Amazon.

 If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get up to Rs. 16149 off on the phone.

However the discounted amount depends upon the resale value of the device you trade-in.

 There is also a bank offer which can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy M33.

The bank offer includes 10 percent instant discount up to Rs.1250 on SBI Credit Card EMI Transaction.

The phone comes powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5nm Processor.  

The Smartphones sports massive 6000 mAh battery.

Click here