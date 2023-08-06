 Samsung Galaxy M33 5g Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy M33 5G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹17,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
6000 mAh
Android v12
6 GB
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G price in India starts at Rs.17,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is Rs.15,699 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 6000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • Up to 53 Hours(4G)
  • Li-ion
  • 6000 mAh
  • Yes, Fast, 25W
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • No
  • Single
  • No
  • F2.2
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • F1.8
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
Design
  • Green, Ocean Blue
  • 215 grams
  • Back: Plastic
  • 76.9 mm
  • 165.4 mm
  • 9.4 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 82.68 %
  • 400 ppi
  • TFT
  • 1080 x 2408 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • Yes with notch
  • 120 Hz
General
  • Samsung One UI
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Samsung
  • Yes
  • April 8, 2022 (Official)
  • Galaxy M33 5G
Multimedia
  • Dolby Atmos
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.139 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
Performance
  • Mali-G68
  • Samsung Exynos 1280
  • 5 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • LPDDR4X
Smart TV Features
  • 50 + 5 + 2 + 2
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • Up to 100 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    Samsung Galaxy M33 5g