$350 off! Amazing Prime Day Deal! Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at just $849
This Prime Day Deal can be a great chance for you to own the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a hefty discount. Read the deal in detail here.
Amazon is offering a 29% initial discount on SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra in this Prime Day deal.
The original Price of SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra is $1199.99 on Amazon.
But Under the Prime Day Deal you can currently buy it for just $849 with which you can save $350.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with amazing Camera Resolution with its 200MP main camera (the highest camera resolution on a phone) And 12MP front Camera.
You get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh Lithium Ion battery.
The device also comes with a SNAP PICS w/ S PEN.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset.
The Smartphone is available in these standard colour options Green, Red, Phantom Black, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime And Light Blue.
