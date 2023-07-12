$350 off! Amazing Prime Day Deal! Get Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra priced at just $849

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jul 12, 2023
This Prime Day Deal can be a great chance for you to own the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with a hefty discount. Read the deal in detail here.

Amazon is offering a 29% initial discount on SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra in this Prime Day deal.

The original Price of SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra is $1199.99 on Amazon.

But Under the Prime Day Deal you can currently buy it for just $849 with which you can save $350.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with amazing Camera Resolution with its 200MP main camera (the highest camera resolution on a phone) And 12MP front Camera.

You get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O QHD+ Edge Screen display with 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 5,000mAh Lithium Ion battery.

 The device also comes with a SNAP PICS w/ S PEN.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset.

The Smartphone is available in these standard colour options Green, Red, Phantom Black, Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, Lime And Light Blue.

