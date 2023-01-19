 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 69,390 in India with 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹69,390 (speculated)
    256 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
    40 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G price in India starts at Rs.69,390. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is Rs.61,799 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 200 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 40 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast, 45W
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • 40 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • 7680x4320 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • 14500 x 13650 Pixels
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.7
    Design
    • 163.4 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 223 grams
    • Green
    • 8.9 mm
    • 78.1 mm
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 89.99 %
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 120 Hz
    • 501 ppi
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass
    • 1440 x 3088 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 1, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v13
    • Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G
    • Yes
    • Samsung
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.3
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • Adreno 740
    • 4 nm
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR5X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)
    Smart TV Features
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    Storage
    • No
    • UFS 4.0
    • 256 GB
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5g