40% off on realme GT 2; Check price, specs and more here
Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the purchase of realme GT 2. Find out more about the deal here.
Product Page
realme GT 2 has got a whopping 40 percent initial discount on Flipkart.
The initial discount had reduced the price of the smartphone from Rs. 39999 to Rs. 23999.
Not just this but Flipkart has also rolled out an exchange deal and bank offers to make the deal even better.
On exchange offer you get up to Rs. 23200 off, depending on the resale value of the device you trade-in.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone by applying for bank offers available on the shopping site.
While purchasing the phone, you can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
If you chose the EMI payment option for buying realme GT 2, then all you have to pay will be Rs. 8000 per month till 3 months.
You also get a 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty and 6 Months Warranty for In-Box Accessories.
The realme GT 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor.
The Smartphone also sports 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery.