 Realme Gt 2 5g Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Realme Mobile Realme GT 2 5G

    Realme GT 2 5G

    Realme GT 2 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme GT 2 5G from HT Tech. Buy Realme GT 2 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36163/heroimage/145002-v4-realme-gt-2-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36163/images/Design/145002-v4-realme-gt-2-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36163/images/Design/145002-v4-realme-gt-2-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36163/images/Design/145002-v4-realme-gt-2-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P36163/images/Design/145002-v4-realme-gt-2-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹34,999
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 34,963 M.R.P. ₹39,999
    Buy Now

    Realme GT 2 5G Price in India

    Realme GT 2 5G price in India starts at Rs.34,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 5G is Rs.28,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme GT 2 5G price in India starts at Rs.34,999. The lowest price of Realme GT 2 5G is Rs.28,990 on amazon.in.

    Realme Gt 2 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Yes, Super Dart, 65W: 100 % in 33 minutes
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • F1.8
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 16 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Dual Video Recording
    • F2.5
    Design
    • 75.8 mm
    • 8.6 mm
    • 194.5 grams
    • 162.9 mm
    • Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 85.69 %
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 1300 nits
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 92.6 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 398 ppi
    • AMOLED
    General
    • April 22, 2022 (Official)
    • realme
    • GT 2 5G
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.096 W/kg, Body: 0.881 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    Performance
    • Adreno 660
    • 5 nm
    • LPDDR5
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • 8 GB
    • 18.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Yes
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Realme Gt 2 5g