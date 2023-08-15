5 apps that will boost your knowledge, if you are a Science freak

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 15, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you are a science freak who is always curious about science? I that case, you can use these 5 apps to, not only enhance your knowledge of science, but also to score well in exams:

Photo Credit: Pexels

Science News Daily. This app provides news of all new scientific discoveries and new inventions from around the world.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Science News Daily app helps you build your own science news feed and stay in the loop and is free to download on Android devices.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Physics lab: with the help of this app, you can play with various circuit components, build your own 3D electric circuits, and see how they work in real-time.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It is helpful for teachers to demonstrate physics experiments in class and for students to explore inside and beyond classrooms.

Photo Credit: Pexels

WolframAlpha: This app provides information about everything related to science. With the help of this app, you can solve problems involving physics, chemistry, engineering, computational sciences, and much more.

Photo Credit: Pexels

edX: You can get many courses related to science on this platform.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It was founded by Harvard University and MIT. It offers 2000+ online courses.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Periodic Table 2023: This is a really useful app to learn and test your knowledge about the periodic table elements. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

In the Periodic Table application, you will find a huge amount of data about chemical elements for free.

check more