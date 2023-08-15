5 apps that will boost your knowledge, if you are a Science freak
Are you are a science freak who is always curious about science? I that case, you can use these 5 apps to, not only enhance your knowledge of science, but also to score well in exams:
Science News Daily. This app provides news of all new scientific discoveries and new inventions from around the world.
Science News Daily app helps you build your own science news feed and stay in the loop and is free to download on Android devices.
Physics lab: with the help of this app, you can play with various circuit components, build your own 3D electric circuits, and see how they work in real-time.
It is helpful for teachers to demonstrate physics experiments in class and for students to explore inside and beyond classrooms.
WolframAlpha: This app provides information about everything related to science. With the help of this app, you can solve problems involving physics, chemistry, engineering, computational sciences, and much more.
edX: You can get many courses related to science on this platform.
It was founded by Harvard University and MIT. It offers 2000+ online courses.
Periodic Table 2023: This is a really useful app to learn and test your knowledge about the periodic table elements.
In the Periodic Table application, you will find a huge amount of data about chemical elements for free.