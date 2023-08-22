5 apps to bring discipline back into your life
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you having trouble living a disciplined life? Check out these 5 amazing apps that will change your life completely and turn you into a well-focussed person.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Headspace: If you want a balanced life, regular meditation can be a cure for it. To practice regular meditation, you can use Headspace. This app is designed to provide you with meditation sessions podcasts and playlists.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Duolingo: Picking up a new activity to learn improves focus and brings productivity to your life. For instance, you can learn various languages of your choice. You can use the Duolingo app for this.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app can teach over 30 different languages including French, German, and Spanish. It will keep you engaged and make you a learned person, far better than scrolling social media unnecessarily.
Photo Credit: Pexels
One problem with modern technology is that it can start to control your life if you aren’t careful. The potentially addictive effects of your smartphone, especially when it comes to social media, are well-documented.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Digital wellbeing: Are you the one who spends most of the time on mobile phones? If yes, then this can be bad news for you. Long hours of screen time can affect your health adversely.
Photo Credit: Pexels
To avoid this and track your screen time with each app, you can use the Digital Wellbeing app. You will be able to control your app usage time with the app.
Photo Credit: Pexels
MyFitnessPal: Living a healthy life is very important. If you want to follow a healthier routine, you can use the MyFitnessPal app. This will help you track your eating habits and daily exercises and will send daily reminder notifications.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Todoist: Planning is the most important part of living a disciplined life. You can use the Todoist productivity app for this purpose.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
This app will help you to create lists. It also enables you to plan in advance by adding deadlines to your tasks.