SSC 2023 exam calendar is here! Prepare with these 4 apps to ace the exam
The Staff selection Commission has recently released its year calender for SSC exams 2023.
All the exams related to SSC will be held from October 2023 to December 2023. So if you are preparing for these government exams, hurry up and start preparing in earnest.
In order to prepare in a strategic way in the last few months, you can take help from various online apps. Check out 4 online apps given below:
Unacademy: Who doesn’t know about this well-known app for government exams.
From experienced educators to well-designed study material for SSC exams, this app has it all.You can get access to various test series and study notes through this app.
Testbook: This app is famous for its bilingual approach towards online education.
Students can get proper guidance from the educators of the Testbook app who will help them crack the exam by providing various tips, study materials, and sample papers in both English and Hindi languages.
Adda 247: It is an educational app that provides coaching for various government exams like SSC.
This is a multilingual online app that provides interactive lectures, study materials, and mock tests in various languages.
Byjus: It is one of the famous apps that provides online education for various government exams like SSC. It consists of interactive live lectures by experienced instructors.
You can also get access to various sample papers, mock tests, and study materials to prepare thoroughly for the SSC exam.