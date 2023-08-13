5 apps to crack CLAT exam that can set you up for a great career
Common Law Admission Test is a centralized national-level government entrance test for admissions to 22 national law universities in India. In order to clear the exam you will need a lot of preparation. Check out these 5 apps that can be your guide to success.
CLAT 2024 LLB Law Exam Prep: It provides important videos, and notes from CLAT Experts for English, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and quantitative Aptitude.
It also provides the latest Legal & Daily Current Affairs, GK from important national magazines and newspapers.
BYJU'S - The Learning App: It is a comprehensive learning app that covers a wide range of subjects, including law entrance exams like CLAT.
It provides interactive video lectures, adaptive learning modules, and quizzes to assess your understanding.
Unacademy: Unacademy is a well-known platform for online learning and offers a variety of courses, including CLAT preparation.
It features live classes, video lectures, study material, and doubt-clearing sessions conducted by experienced educators.
Oliveboard: This is one of the top exam preparation App for CLAT and other Law Entrance exams
It offers mock tests, study materials, and live classes by expert and experienced faculty members.
LegalEdge CLAT: This app specializes in CLAT preparation and offers a range of study materials, mock tests, and previous years' papers. It also includes a performance analysis feature to track your progress and identify weak areas.