5 apps to learn about the wonders of Space
Are you a space enthusiast who loves to explore information about deep space? If yes, then these 5 apps can be very useful during your exploration journey of the Universe.
Stellarium Mobile - Star Map: This is a planetarium app with the help of which you can Identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, satellites, and other deep sky objects in real-time.
Stellarium Mobile app has an easy-to-use and minimalist user interface, that makes it one of the best astronomical applications for adults and children who want to explore the night sky.
Space 4D+: This is a fast and lightweight app that allows you to scan the printed space cards and witness how space comes alive.
My Moon Phase: My Moon Phase is the best app for tracking the lunar calendar.
This app provides information such as the current moon cycle, moonrise & moonset times. If you're interested in moon photography, you can also find out when the golden hours and blue hours.
NASA: NASA has its very own mobile app which mainly provides the latest features from the top space agency. It provides comprehensive coverage of all its many activities through images, videos, news, and more.
Satellite Tracker: This app helps in understanding the user what's orbiting the Earth right now.
This app provides information on where selected satellites are in the sky and where they will be at any given point in time.