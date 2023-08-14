5 apps to prepare for GMAT exam and bag a seat in a foreign university
If you wish to pursue your studies in international universities, then you can prepare for the GMAT exam. This is the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) and according to your performance, you can get admission to top business schools across the world.
Check these 5 best apps to prepare for GMAT
GMAT Club Forum: This app contains a vast collection of practice questions, expert explanations, and a supportive community of test-takers.
You can get access to 1000's of GMAT Practice Questions with a built-in GMAT Timer and can also track your performance in the GMAT Error Log.
Magoosh GMAT Prep & Practice: Magoosh is a popular platform for test preparation for GMAT. You can get various video lessons, practice questions, and track your performance to help you improve your scores.
Manhattan Prep GMAT: Manhattan Prep is renowned for its GMAT courses. Their app gives you access to various practice questions, performance analytics, and interactive lessons.
This app contains 1,100+ prep questions with explanations, 15+ MBA prep test practice quizzes, and much more.
GMAT Math Flashcards: This app has a store of math formulas and you can solve GMAT questions with free flashcards for Android. With the help of this app, you can practice every day to get prepared for the test and get a better quant score!
Official GMAT Prep App: This app by BenchPrep offers real GMAT questions, practice exams, and detailed answer explanations.
With this app, You can get access to real GMAT practice questions from past exams, custom practice sets, performance gauging - and virtually the same scoring algorithm as the real GMAT exam.