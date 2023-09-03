5 apps to strengthen your JEE 2024 exam preparation
If your aim is to clear JEE 2024 exam, you should start preparing hard for it now. You are just several months away from next year’s JEE exam.
The Joint Entrance (JEE) Exam is a national-level exam that is conducted to get into top engineering colleges of India like IITs, NITs, and IIITs.
JEE exam is one of the toughest in India. So, to prepare well, try out these 5 apps as they will guide you toward success.
Allen DLP: Allen DLP (Distance Learning Program)is a popular app among the JEE exam aspirants.
Students can get various study materials, recorded video lectures, and practice tests designed by an experienced faculty from Allen Career Institute.
Doubtnut: Students preparing for the JEE exam can use this app extensively to clear doubts.
This app provides a variety of video solutions to textbook questions, previous year papers, practice quizzes, and study material to clear doubts and strengthen concepts of JEE.
Toppr: It is a comprehensive platform that consists of video lectures, practice questions, mock tests, and personalized learning plans designed to crack JEE 2024 exam.
Vedantu: With this app, you can get access to live online classes by experienced educators, planned study material, practice tests, and doubt-solving sessions.
Embibe: With this app, you can get personalized guidance and analytics, along with practice questions, mock tests, and study material, to help you improve your performance.