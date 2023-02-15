5 Best affordable smartphones you can buy right now; Samsung Galaxy F23, iQOO Z6 Lite, more
Not everyone needs a super-expensive flagship smartphone for their needs. If your use is limited to just texting and calling, an affordable smartphone can do the same job very well.
So, if you’ve been looking to buy a new affordable smartphone, check out the 5 best affordable smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G (Samsung)
The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 23999. However, you can grab one right now at just Rs. 16479 in an amazing deal on Amazon. (Samsung)
You can grab the 64GB variant of the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 15999, at an affordable price of just Rs. 13499 on Amazon.
The Redmi Note 12 is originally priced at Rs. 21999 on Amazon but you can buy it right now with a discount at just Rs. 19999. (Mi)
The Oppo A78 can be yours with a discount courtesy of this Amazon offer. You can grab it for Rs. 18999 on Amazon, against its original price of Rs. 21999. (Oppo)
Yet another affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is originally priced at Rs. 24999 but you can get it for Rs. 17999 on Amazon right now. (Samsung)