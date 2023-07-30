5 best antivirus apps to get rid of malware and viruses on your gadgets
Are you worried about malware attacking your devices after reading about so many people losing their hard earned money and even data? These 5 antivirus apps can be the solution that will give you peace of mind.
McAfee: This app provides complete privacy protection while browsing from threats like ransomware, malware, phishing, and more.
It Permanently deletes sensitive digital files and protects up to 10 devices
Kaspersky: It is among the best antiviruses in the world. Kaspersky has an advanced and comprehensive portfolio of security solutions and services.
Kaspersky says its business focus continues to evolve from ‘cybersecurity’ towards the wider concept of ‘cyber-immunity’.
AVG antivirus: This app has free and paid Android antivirus software tools.
It has a rescue disk feature that helps restore important files. It also has flexible pricing options.
Bitdefender: With this app, you will receive automatic security recommendations. It works against all e-threats, from viruses, worms and Trojans, to ransomware, zero-day exploits, and spyware ensuring that your data and privacy remain safe.
This antivirus app protects Windows, Mac, and Android. It also has a password manager included in it.
Norton 360: This app automatically checks apps for malware and ransomware. It provides multi-layered security technology for all devices to help block cyberthreats.