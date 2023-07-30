5 Best apps for computer science engineering students
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you a computer science engineering student? These 5 apps are must-haves for you in order to stay ahead and ace your engineering course exams.
Photo Credit: Pexels
LeetCode: This app offers practice problems and challenges for computer science students.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app focuses more on algorithms and data structures.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Github: It is a code-hosting platform that allows developers to collaborate on projects.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It offers various resources for computer science students to learn about version control and to find open-source projects.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Codecademy: It is an online learning platform that offers interactive courses on a variety of programming languages and topics.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a great way to learn how to code if you are a beginner.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Free Code Camp: It is a non-profit organization that offers free coding boot camps.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a great resource for computer science students who want to learn how to code for free.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Visual Studio Code is a free and open-source code editor developed by Microsoft which can be used for various programming languages, including C++, Java, Python, and JavaScript.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
It offers various resources for computer science students to learn about version control and to find open-source projects.