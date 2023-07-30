5 Best apps for computer science engineering students

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Jul 30, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Are you a computer science engineering student? These 5 apps are must-haves for you in order to stay ahead and ace your engineering course exams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

LeetCode: This app offers practice problems and challenges for computer science students. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app focuses more on algorithms and data structures.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Github: It is a code-hosting platform that allows developers to collaborate on projects. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers various resources for computer science students to learn about version control and to find open-source projects.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Codecademy: It is an online learning platform that offers interactive courses on a variety of programming languages and topics.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It is a great way to learn how to code if you are a beginner.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Free Code Camp: It is a non-profit organization that offers free coding boot camps.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It is a great resource for computer science students who want to learn how to code for free.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Visual Studio Code is a free and open-source code editor developed by Microsoft which can be used for various programming languages, including C++, Java, Python, and JavaScript.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It offers various resources for computer science students to learn about version control and to find open-source projects.

check more