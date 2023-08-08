5 best apps for students pursuing BCA course
Photo Credit: Pexels
Summary: Are you pursuing a BCA course? BCA is a 3-year undergraduate degree program that focuses on knowledge of the basics of computer application and software development.
Photo Credit: Pexels
BCA - Course Programming: This app is an all-in-one resource hub for BCA students. You can explore a comprehensive collection of programming notes and codes for your BCA course.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app provides a wide range of programming languages to conquer the coding world with popular programming languages like C, C++, Java, and SQL.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Programming Hub: It is an app that can help you access programming manuals for more than a dozen different languages.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It includes Python, Assembly, HTML, C, C++, JavaScript, PHP, Ruby, CSS, Java, and many more
Photo Credit: Pexels
Udemy : This app provides various courses for students pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications.
Photo Credit: Pexels
You can get lectures on various programming languages you need to learn for you BCA course through experienced instructors.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Codecademy: It is an online learning platform that offers interactive courses on a variety of programming languages and topics important for your BCA course.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a great way to learn how to code if you are a beginner.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
Simplilearn: This app helps you expand your knowledge in areas like machine learning, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, generative AI, explainable AI, prompt engineering, ChatGPT, and more through various Artificial Intelligence courses.This app will help you get ready for a thriving career in AI and ML with its courses