5 best apps for students pursuing BCA course

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 08, 2023
Photo Credit: Pexels

Summary: Are you pursuing a BCA course? BCA is a 3-year undergraduate degree program that focuses on knowledge of the basics of computer application and software development.

Photo Credit: Pexels

BCA - Course Programming: This app is an all-in-one resource hub for BCA students. You can explore a comprehensive collection of programming notes and codes for your BCA course.

Photo Credit: Pexels

This app provides a wide range of programming languages to conquer the coding world with popular programming languages like C, C++, Java, and SQL.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Programming Hub: It is an app that can help you access programming manuals for more than a dozen different languages.

Photo Credit: Pexels

It includes Python, Assembly, HTML, C, C++, JavaScript, PHP, Ruby, CSS, Java, and many more

Photo Credit: Pexels

Udemy : This app provides various courses for students pursuing Bachelor of Computer Applications.

Photo Credit: Pexels

You can get lectures on various programming languages you need to learn for you BCA course through experienced instructors.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Codecademy: It is an online learning platform that offers interactive courses on a variety of programming languages and topics important for your BCA course.

Photo Credit: Pexels

 It is a great way to learn how to code if you are a beginner.    

Photo Credit: Pexels

Simplilearn: This app helps you expand your knowledge in areas like machine learning, deep learning, NLP, computer vision, generative AI, explainable AI, prompt engineering, ChatGPT, and more through various Artificial Intelligence courses.This app will help you get ready for a thriving career in AI and ML with its courses

check more