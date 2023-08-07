5 best apps that will guide you through the CUET exam!
Photo Credit: Pexels
Are you a student of 12th standard and preparing for CUET? Common University Entrance Test preparation is crucial for senior secondary students. To prepare for this exam, these 5 apps can be really helpful.
Photo Credit: Pexels
National Test Abhyas: It is a platform that offers a variety of practice tests for CUET. These tests are designed to help students assess their preparation level and identify their areas of weakness.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also provides a detailed analysis of students’ performance, which can help them improve their scores.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CUET 2023 Exam Preparation App: This app is useful for Science, Humanities, and Commerce students for the preparation of CUET UG.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It provides Question banks, Quizzes, previous year papers, and mock tests with all India rank for regular practice.
Photo Credit: Pexels
CUET Mock app: CUET Mock is for students of class 12 preparing for board examinations or Common University Entrance Test (CUET).
Photo Credit: Pexels
It is a technology-driven platform that provides aspirants with complete online assessment modules for CUET examination. All Mock tests are based on the pattern prescribed by National Testing Agency (NTA).
Photo Credit: Pexels
DUBuddy: It is, an app designed to assist students in preparing for CUET exams. This app keeps students updated with the latest news and announcements, including the CUET exam date, CUET result date, and other important information.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Toprankers: This app offers a comprehensive mock test series that covers all the topics and question types that are likely to appear in the CUET exam.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
It has a team of experienced teachers who provide video lectures on all the topics that are covered in the CUET exam.