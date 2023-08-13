5 best apps to crack CAT exam and set you up for success
Photo Credit: Pexels
CAT exam needs strategic preparations and time management skills. You can only have that with the help of proper guidance. There are various apps available for the preparation of CAT. These 5 apps can help you achieve your goals:
Photo Credit: Pexels
Testbook: It provides CAT mock tests, quizzes, and study notes to help you practice and revise effectively. The course in this app will be Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.
Photo Credit: Pexels
TIME4CAT: This app by Triumphant Institute of Management Education (TIME) offers CAT-specific test series and study material for exam preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
This app features video lectures on Quant concepts and other subject areas from expert T.I.M.E. faculty members.
Photo Credit: Pexels
BYJU'S - The Learning App: BYJU'S offers comprehensive CAT preparation modules, video lectures, and practice tests to help you improve your skills in quantitative aptitude, verbal ability, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Their online coaching module has been designed by their experts with comprehensive study materials and the All India test series to help you master the techniques to answer any CAT-level question in 60 seconds or less.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Unacademy: It provides a wide range of CAT exam preparation courses, live classes, and practice tests conducted by experienced educators.
Photo Credit: Pexels
It also offers Scheduled live audio sessions with learners to discuss topics, give guidance, motivate them, or clarify any doubts.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Career Launcher: This app offers study materials, mock tests, and personalized coaching to enhance your CAT preparation.
Photo Credit: Pexels
check more
It also provides Games like GK Ninja and Vocab Ninja to learn in a fun way. You can also get finance and marketing articles to help you in your interviews.