Planning to do a PhD? Here are top 4 high-paying courses and 5 apps that will guide you
Planning for PhD? Here are top courses that can land you a high-paying job. Check out and download these 5 apps for PhD students.
PhD in mathematics: After completion of the course you can get a job as a mathematics instructor, assistant professor, mathematics teacher, and more in government and private institutions.
PhD in computer science: After the course, you can apply for opportunities like a computer scientist, computer system engineer, computer science teacher, computer network architect, and more.
PhD in economics: You can pursue opportunities like mathematics instructor, assistant professor, mathematics teacher, financial consultant, senior research scientist, and more.
PhD in engineering: After compilation, you can try applying for courses like process engineer, research engineer, equipment engineer, professor, and more.
Bib desk: This is a bibliography manager app in which you can connect and link to the papers you are reading.
Good Reader: This app manages your files, highlights text, reads and edits the document, and synchronises with apps like Google Docs, dropbox and more.
Blue fire: This app enables users to read, highlight, bookmark and annotate PDFs. They can also share excerpts on Facebook, Twitter or other social networking apps.
Documents to go: This app lets users view documents, edit them, and create in PDF, PowerPoint, MS Office, Word, Excel and more.
Mendeley: As users type, this app automatically creates bibliographies. Finding publications that are related to their fields.