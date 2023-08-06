5 best apps to prepare for UPPSC AE exam

Published Aug 06, 2023
Are you an Engineer and want a government job? You ought to take the UPPSC AE exam. It promises a great job and good salary for the entire length of your career.

UPPSC AE exam is conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission to employ candidates for the po`1st of Assistant Engineer. This exam is for the recruitment of  Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical engineers.

There are a total of 281 seats available for the post of Assistant Engineer.

For the preparation of the government recruitment exam, students should prepare well. There are various apps available that can help crack the UPSC AE exam.

Check 5 apps for the preparation of UPPSC AE exam:

Byjus: It Offers study material, mock tests, and daily quizzes for UPPSC AE and other government exams. 

Testbook: This app provides access to UPPSC AE study notes, previous year papers, and mock tests to practice.

Unacademy: It provides live classes and recorded video lectures by educators specializing in UPPSC AE preparation. It also provides various mock tests and study material for preparation.

Adda247: It Offers UPPSC AE exam-specific study materials, quizzes, and test series. It also provides exam notifications to stay informed about the exam.

Made Easy Prime: It is a well know app to crack engineering exams. It provides live and recorded lectures and proper guidance through reputed instructors for UPPSC AE exam.

