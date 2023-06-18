50% discount! Grab Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with huge price cut now

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 18, 2023
 Get a huge discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in this Flipkart deal. You will save tens of thousands of rupees.

Flipkart is offering a magnificent 50 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

With a 50 percent discount, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus reduces to Rs. 49999 from Rs. 1,01,999.

Not just this, Flipkart is also offering exchange and bank offers to further reduce the price.

On Flipkart you can get up to Rs. 35000 through an exchange deal to help further reduce the price.

 However, that will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

There are also several bank offers available on the online shopping site.

You can get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

While Flipkart also offers flat Rs.1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transaction on orders between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 39,999.

