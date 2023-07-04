 Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 77,750 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹77,750
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
10 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price in India starts at Rs.77,750. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is Rs.62,999 on amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 10 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 45W
  • Yes
  • 00h 53m 13s
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
  • 4500 mAh
  • Up to 36 Hours(4G)
  • No
Camera
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.2" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size)
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • S5KGN5, ISO-CELL
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes, Dual Pixel autofocus
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
Design
  • Green, Phantom White, Phantom Black, Pink Gold
  • Dust proof
  • 157.4 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 195 grams
  • 7.6 mm
  • 75.8 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 390 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
  • Dynamic AMOLED
  • 89.43 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1750 nits
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 120 Hz
  • 19.5:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G
  • February 25, 2022 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Samsung
  • Galaxy S22 Plus
  • Samsung One UI
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • LPDDR5
  • 8 GB
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Adreno 730
  • 64 bit
  • 19.0 s
  • 4 nm
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Ultrasonic
Storage
  • No
  • Up to 100 GB
  • UFS 3.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus