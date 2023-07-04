Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 77,750 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus now with free delivery.