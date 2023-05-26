A huge 56% discount rolled out on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE! Know how much it will cost now
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has just become so much cheaper after Amazon rolled out a massive discount on it.
The Amazon "Blockbuster Value Days" sale is on and today is the last day. A quick look at the website revealed this amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
So, if you are looking for a smartphone that is a combination of features and affordability, then Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is what you really need to look at.
The Amazon deal is on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Thanks to the sale, you can nab the Galaxy S22 for just Rs. 51890.
The discount announced on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is an incredible 56 percent on Amazon.
This substantial reduction brings down the original price of Rs. 74999 to just Rs. 32800.
If you also opt for the exchange deal and the bank offers, you can lower the costs even more.
You can get a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards with up to Rs. 1500 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above.
The exchange offer on Amazon in this deal is as high as Rs. 22950. The amount you get will depend on the condition, brand, age and other details of your old smartphone.