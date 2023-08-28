Aditya-L1: A mission to know more about the Sun
All you need to know about ISRO's new mission to be sent to Sun - Aditya-L1 mission.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced its next upcoming project the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission.
"Aditya-L1, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is getting ready for the launch. The satellite realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, has arrived at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on X on Monday.
The name of the mission, Aditya-L1, is named after the Sun's core.
This mission aims to inform about the insights into the Sun's behaviour by placing itself in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.
According to the ISRO the spacecraft is equipped with seven advanced payloads designed to scrutinize various layers of the Sun, from the photosphere and chromosphere to the outermost layer, the corona.
The ISRO Scientists have their hopes really high about the Aditya-L1.
As per the ISRO scientists the spacecraft's data will help identify the sequence of processes that lead to solar eruptive events and contribute to a deeper understanding of space weather drivers.
One of the most exciting facts about Aditya-L1's mission is its ability to directly view the Sun from its unique vantage point at L1.
The recent ISRO’s achievement of Chandrayaan-3 has contributed much to the success hopes with this project too.