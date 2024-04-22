Aeroplane-sized asteroid may pass Earth at a close distance today, NASA reveals
Published Apr 22, 2024
NASA reported that an aircraft-seized asteroid will pass Earth today at a very close distance. Check speed, size, distance, and more.
Every month, dozens of space rocks fly by Earth in close proximity. Such asteroids are tracked by astronomers to study the potential impact risk to our planet.
NASA’s JPL has reported a massive asteroid approach which will come very close to Earth today, April 22.
NASA has designated the space rock as asteroid 2024 HY which will pass our planet today.
According to reports, the asteroid is 240 feet wide in size and it is equivalent to the size of a large aeroplane.
The asteroid 2024 HY belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth objects and it will pass Earth at a distance of 2200000 kilometres.
Currently, the asteroid is moving at a speed of 33204 kilometres per hour and it is projected to make a close approach today.
However, the asteroid does not pose any threat to Earth as it does not come under the “potentially hazardous” category of asteroids.
Such space rocks are tracked by NASA-funded observatories such as Pan-STARRS, the Catalina Sky Survey, NASA's NEOWISE mission, and others.
