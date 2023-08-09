Alexa's "desi-ness" a resounding success, says Amazon
Alexa understands requests in mixed language as effortlessly as the ones made in Hindi or English and India has taken the gadget to heart, says Amazon.
Amazon announced that millions of customers across the country have embraced the captivating experience of voice interactions with Alexa. Alexa had launched Hindi and multilingual mode in India four years ago.
Almost 1 out of every 2 customers in India now uses the multilingual mode on their Echo smart speakers to seamlessly switch between Hindi, English, and Hinglish when making requests to Alexa without having to change their language settings each time.
Moreover, customer preference for this option has increased by 21% in the last year.
Hinglish, a mixture of Hindi and English, has become a commonly spoken dialect.
In most of the Indian households conversation flows between the two languages that is, Hindi and English.
This unique conversational style was the reason for Amazon to develop the multilingual mode for Alexa, with India becoming the first country where this was launched.
Users can easily make requests like “Alexa, Bollywood ke latest songs sunao”, “Alexa, Delhi ka weather kaisa hai?”, “Alexa, solar system ke baare mein batao", and “Alexa, makar rashi ka horoscope batao”.
Today, customers interact with Alexa millions of times a day for music, information, cricket scores, smart home control, setting alarms/reminders, and much more.
Due to its multilingual mode, Alexa can understand requests to play a particular song in more than 50 different ways whether it is “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile bajao”, “Alexa, play Tum Kya Mile'', or “Alexa, Tum Kya Mile play karo” and many more.
Customer engagement with Alexa during festivals, such as Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi, and important days like Independence Day, is higher owing primarily to increased requests for songs related to these occasions.