All-new Truke Buds Q1 Plus earbuds priced at Rs. 999 on launch
Want to buy earbuds at an affordable price, but don’t want to compromise too much on the features? Truke Buds Q1 Plus earbuds has been launched and it may just be what you were looking for.
Truke, has announced the launch of its latest earbuds – the Truke Buds Q1 Plus.
The new earbuds will be available on Flipkart and Truke at a launch price of just Rs. 999.
The Q1 Plus incorporates advanced 12mm Titanium Speaker drivers that deliver what the company calls, "A sensational auditory adventure".
Bolstered by Bluetooth 5.3, the Buds Q1 Plus establishes heightened connection stability, promoting seamless pairings and uninterrupted audio streams.
The Q1 Plus ensures user convenience with effortless touch controls, including intuitive volume management, enhanced by Quad Mic technology.
The Truke Q1 Plus earbuds sport a specialized Gaming Mode with an ultra-low latency of up to 45ms.
The sleek charging case serves as both a secure sanctuary for your earbuds and a reservoir of extended playback.
The earbuds offer up to an astounding 80 hours of usage, including 10 hours from a single charge.
The earbuds will be supported by 12 months of warranty, and customers can access the robust network of 350+ active service centers nationwide, ensuring a seamless and premium after-sales experience.
These earbuds are engineered for endurance and durability, Truke claims.