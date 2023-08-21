Samsung Galaxy M13 to Galaxy F13, check these top 5 deals - up to 39% off
Photo Credit: Samsung
Are you planning to buy a Samsung smartphone but don’t have a high budget? Then look at the Flipkart deals on these Samsung Smartphones.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M13: Flipkart is offering 27% initial discount on this making its price fall to Rs. 10943 from Rs. 14999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Galaxy M13 offers a 6.6-inch Display and 50 MP Rear Camera with a 6000 mAh Battery.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: On Flipkart you get it with 33% initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 15999 from Rs. 23999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy F23 features 6.6-inch Full HD+ Display and a 5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery.
Photo Credit: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M04: With initial discount of 33 % it is available at Flipkart for just Rs. 8021 instead of Rs. 11999.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12 and One UI Core 4.1.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy F04: Flipkart is offering 39% initial discount making its price reduce to Rs. 6999 from Rs. 11499.
Photo Credit: Samsung
The Galaxy F04 features Mediatek Helio P35 Processor and a 5000 mAh Lithium-Ion Battery.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Flipkart is offering a discount of 26 percent on Samsung Galaxy F13, after which the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 10999 from Rs. 14999.
Photo Credit: Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy F13 gets a 6.6-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Display and is powered by an efficient Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2 GHz processor.