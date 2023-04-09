All-rounder 5G smartphones under 20000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Motorola G73, Oppo A78, more
If you are in the market for a new 5G smartphone, then check out these long battery life-enabled all-rounder 5G smartphones under Rs. 20000, including Samsung Galaxy A23, Motorola G73 and Oppo A78.
Realme 10 Pro 5G: It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and houses a massive 5000mAh battery.
For photography, it gets a massive 108MP camera. Buy it for Rs. 18999 on Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy A23: It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 5000mAh battery.
Originally priced at Rs. 24999, the Galaxy A23 can be purchased for under Rs. 17499 from Amazon.
Motorola G73 5G: Priced at Rs. 18999, the Moto G62 brings a clean stock Android experience with long 5000mAh battery life.
Apart from these, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, and a dual camera setup of a 50MP primary lens and 8MP ultra-wide lens are there.
iQOO Z6 5G: It is another smart option which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset and features a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.
For camera lovers, there is a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary camera. Buy it now for Rs. 14999 on Amazon.
Oppo A78 5G: It features a dual camera setup of 50MP and 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera for selfies.
Plus, its 5000mAh battery supports 33W charging speed. You can get Oppo A78 for Rs. 18999.